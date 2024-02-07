Free PostgreSQL instances now expire after 30 days (previously 90)

May 20, 2024

Adjusted

As of 2024-05-20, newly created Free Render PostgreSQL databases expire after 30 days (previously 90 days). Free databases created prior to this date retain their original expiration date.

The following Free database policies remain unchanged:

Each individual and team account is limited to one Free database at a time.

After your Free database expires, you have an additional 14 days to upgrade it to a paid instance type before your data is deleted.

After your Free database expires, you can create a new Free database.

Learn more about Free PostgreSQL limitations in the documentation.