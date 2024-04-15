Enhanced service metrics in the Render Dashboard and API

April 18, 2024

New

Powerful new application metrics are available for paid instances in the Render Dashboard:

CPU metrics in the Render Dashboard

From your service's Metrics page, you can now visualize:

CPU and memory usage over time, segmented by instance for scaled services

HTTP request volume and response latency, segmented by status code, path, and more Response latency metrics require a team account.



Metrics from the past 7 days are available for individual accounts. Teams can view metrics from the past 14 or 30 days, depending on their plan.

Learn more in the documentation.