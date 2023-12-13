Designate environments as protected to prevent destructive actions
Teams on Render can now designate individual project environments as protected. Doing so prevents non-Admin team members from performing potentially destructive actions on that environment or its resources, including:
- Deleting any of the environment's resources (services, environment groups, etc.), or deleting the environment itself
- Modifying environment variables or secret files for any service or environment group that belongs to the environment
- Moving resources into or out of the environment
- Modifying access control IPs for any PostgreSQL database or Redis instance that belongs to the environment
- Accessing the shell for a service that belongs to the environment
Learn more in the documentation.