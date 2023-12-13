Designate environments as protected to prevent destructive actions

April 16, 2024

New

Teams on Render can now designate individual project environments as protected. Doing so prevents non-Admin team members from performing potentially destructive actions on that environment or its resources, including:

Deleting any of the environment's resources (services, environment groups, etc.), or deleting the environment itself

Modifying environment variables or secret files for any service or environment group that belongs to the environment

Moving resources into or out of the environment

Modifying access control IPs for any PostgreSQL database or Redis instance that belongs to the environment

Accessing the shell for a service that belongs to the environment

Learn more in the documentation.