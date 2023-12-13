Get Started

August 29, 2024
Improved

Customize log streaming for individual services

Render teams with a configured log stream can now override their default log stream settings for individual services:

Overriding log streaming for an individual service
  • All teams can disable log streaming for an individual service.
  • Teams with an Organization plan or higher can stream an individual service's logs to a non-default destination.

Additionally, all accounts can now configure whether logs from preview instances (service previews and preview environments) are included in their log stream.

Learn more in the documentation.