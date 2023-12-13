Customize log streaming for individual services

August 29, 2024

Improved

Render teams with a configured log stream can now override their default log stream settings for individual services:

Overriding log streaming for an individual service

All teams can disable log streaming for an individual service.

Teams with an Organization plan or higher can stream an individual service's logs to a non-default destination.

Additionally, all accounts can now configure whether logs from preview instances (service previews and preview environments) are included in their log stream.

Learn more in the documentation.