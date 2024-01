December 14, 2023

Improved

You can now customize:

Which service events trigger notifications (such as deploy failures)

Where those notifications go (email and/or Slack)

Which services you receive notifications for

These settings help you stay informed about exactly the events that you care about most.

To start configuring your notifications, head to your Account Settings or Team Settings page in the Render Dashboard. For all the details, check out the blog post and documentation.