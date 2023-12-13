Create preview instances only for specific pull requests

August 19, 2024

Improved

You can now opt to create preview instances only for particular pull requests that you specify. This new manual preview mode is provided alongside the existing automatic mode, where Render creates a preview for every pull request by default:

Configuring manual PR previews in the Render Dashboard

In manual mode, you trigger a preview for a pull request by including the string [render preview] in the PR's title.

You can enable manual previews for any combination of pull request previews and preview environments. See the documentation for each: