May 24, 2024
New

Change an existing service's runtime via API or Blueprint

You can now change the native runtime for an existing service in any of the following ways:

  • Make an HTTP call to the Render API’s Update service endpoint.
    • Specify a new runtime via the serviceDetails parameter you provide in your request.
  • If you’re managing your service with Render Blueprints, update the service’s runtime field in your render.yaml file, then sync your Blueprint.

Changing a service's runtime in the Render Dashboard is not currently supported.

Learn more in the documentation.