Change an existing service's runtime via API or Blueprint
You can now change the native runtime for an existing service in any of the following ways:
- Make an HTTP call to the Render API’s Update service endpoint.
- Specify a new
runtimevia the
serviceDetailsparameter you provide in your request.
- Specify a new
- If you’re managing your service with Render Blueprints, update the service’s
runtimefield in your
render.yamlfile, then sync your Blueprint.
Changing a service's runtime in the Render Dashboard is not currently supported.
Learn more in the documentation.