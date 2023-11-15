Change an existing service's runtime via API or Blueprint

May 24, 2024

New

You can now change the native runtime for an existing service in any of the following ways:

Make an HTTP call to the Render API’s Update service endpoint. Specify a new runtime via the serviceDetails parameter you provide in your request.

endpoint. If you’re managing your service with Render Blueprints , update the service’s runtime field in your render.yaml file, then sync your Blueprint.

Changing a service's runtime in the Render Dashboard is not currently supported.

Learn more in the documentation.