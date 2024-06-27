Audit logs for Organization and Enterprise plans
Teams with an Organization or Enterprise plan can now export audit logs of material events that occurred in the account over a given time frame. This includes events related to:
- Team member management
- Project and environment management
- Service creation/deletion
Team admins can export audit log data in the Render Dashboard, from the Audit Logs section of the Team Settings page:
For a list of all audit log event types, see the documentation.
Note the following about data availability:
- For existing Organization and Enterprise accounts, audit log data is available starting from June 24, 2024.
- For a new Organization or Enterprise account, audit log data is available starting from the date of account creation.
- If you upgrade an account to Organization or Enterprise, audit log data is available starting from the date of the upgrade.
Learn more in the documentation.