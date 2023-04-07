April 7, 2023 - Changelog

April 07, 2023

Hi there! It's the end of a productive week at Render, and we're excited to share this week's updates.

Product Launches

Point-in-time Recovery is now available in Early Access! You can join the preview by navigating to Settings in the dashboard and finding the Early Access section. New databases on the Pro plan or higher, created after joining the Early Access program, will have the option to use PITR. You will be able to enable PITR for existing databases when the feature is generally available. Learn more here .

Feature Updates

You can now configure a previewPlan type for Redis to allow preview environments to use a smaller Redis instance size.

We now remember your last active team and switch to it when you log back into Render.

when you log back into Render. We've added links to service or deploy logs in service events to facilitate debugging when errors occur.

to facilitate debugging when errors occur. Changes to instance types are now accurately represented in billing . So, if you change an instance type during a billing period, your bill will be easier to follow.

. So, if you change an instance type during a billing period, your bill will be easier to follow. We added support for Ruby Env versions 3.2.2 , 3.1.4 , 3.0.6 and 2.7.8 in native environments.

Bug Fixes