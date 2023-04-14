April 14, 2023 - Changelog

April 14, 2023

Hi there! We've got a short update for you this week, so we'll keep it brief.

Product Launches

Projects was released in Early Access this week! You can now organize your services by app and deployment, making developing and managing services in Render more straightforward and delightful. You can get access to the Early Access feature, if you haven't already, in Settings

Feature Improvements

pgvector is now available for new Postgres databases! pgvector is a Postgres extension allowing you to harness AI to build semantic search into your apps. Over the next couple of months, we'll roll out pgvector to existing databases so that everyone can try it out

Have a good weekend!