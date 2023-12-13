Added Virginia region (US East) in early access

April 19, 2024

New

You can now deploy Render services to the Virginia region (US East).

Note that this region is currently in early access. It's available to all users, and it's feature-complete with our other regions. Early access provides us an opportunity to address any one-off issues that might arise with spinning up a new region. We'll announce when this early access period completes.

Specify a region in the Render Dashboard during service creation:

Specifying the Virginia region during service creation

If you're creating your service via a Blueprint, you can instead set region: virginia in your render.yaml file.

Learn more in the documentation.