Enhanced Metrics for App and Network PerformanceLearn more
Added Virginia region (US East) in early access
You can now deploy Render services to the Virginia region (US East).
Note that this region is currently in early access. It's available to all users, and it's feature-complete with our other regions. Early access provides us an opportunity to address any one-off issues that might arise with spinning up a new region. We'll announce when this early access period completes.
Specify a region in the Render Dashboard during service creation:
If you're creating your service via a Blueprint, you can instead set
region: virginia in your
render.yaml file.
Learn more in the documentation.