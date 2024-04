April 17, 2024

New

You can now connect your Bitbucket account to Render and deploy from any Bitbucket repo you have access to.

During service creation in the Render Dashboard, click + Connect Bitbucket. After you authorize Render, your Bitbucket repos appear in the selection list:

Selecting a Bitbucket repo in the Render Dashboard

You can also now sign in to Render using your Bitbucket identity.

Learn more in the documentation.