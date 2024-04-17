Added restrictions and audit tracking for viewing secret values

August 14, 2024

Improved

Protected environments on Render now enforce the following additional restrictions:

team members can view the values of environment variables and secret files for resources in the environment. Only Admin team members can view connection URLs and passwords for PostgreSQL databases and Redis instances in the environment.

Additionally, Render audit logs track the viewing of these values for all of an organization's resources (not just resources in a protected environment).