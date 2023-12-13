Security and Trust
Render’s platform emphasizes security, reducing the workload of using IaaS solutions. We consistently monitor and adhere to best practices, ensuring we meet our security and reliability standards.
Abuse
Render prohibits activity that violates our Acceptable Use Policy, including, without limitation, hosting or transmitting malicious software, sending unsolicited email, and phishing. We welcome reports of such abusive behavior at abuse@render.com. Once we receive such a report, we will make a determination on the behavior as quickly as possible.
Vulnerability Disclosure
Render welcomes reports of security vulnerabilities from security researchers. Please submit these reports to our Vulnerability Disclosure Program on HackerOne or send to security-reports@render.com, and we will respond with further instructions.
Security Point of Contact
For security issues other than those described elsewhere on this page, please contact security@render.com, and we will respond to your inquiry as soon as practicable.
Compliance
We take security seriously. To that end, compliance reports and agreements validate our commitment to adhering to information security best practices and providing a level of assurance to our customers around the world.
GDPR
Protect the personal data and privacy of EU citizens for transactions that occur within EU member states
SOC 2
Service Organization Controls (Soc2) (Type II) Trust Services Principles
Subprocessors
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Hosting / Cloud Platform
United States
Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
Hosting / Cloud Platform
United States
Cloudflare
Hosting / Cloud Platform
United States
Stripe
Payment Processing
United States
Mixpanel
User Analytics
United States
Segment
User Analytics
United States
Sentry
Performance Monitoring / Error Tracking
United States
Stitch
Data Pipeline ETL
United States
Datadog
Monitoring
United States
Intercom
Customer Support
United States
Zendesk
Customer Support
United States