Product
Features
Autoscaling
Private Networking
Managed PostgreSQL
Managed Redis®
Persistent Disks
Infrastructure as Code
Preview Environments
Zero Downtime Deploys
Render API
Services
Static Sites
Web Services
Private Services
Background Workers
Cron Jobs
PostgreSQL
Redis®
Compare to Heroku
Runtimes
Node
Docker
Static Sites
Python
Ruby
Elixir
Go
Rust
PHP
Pricing
Blog
Docs
Changelog
Careers
About
Sign In
Get Started
Changelog
March 13, 2024
New
Added gettext to all native runtimes
All Render
native runtimes
now include the GNU
gettext utilities
.