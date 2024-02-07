Scalable disk-backed services now in early access

February 29, 2024

New

Now in early access, you can scale Render services that have an attached persistent disk. Enable this capability from your Account Settings or Team Settings page in the Render Dashboard:

Enabling disk-backed service scaling in the Render Dashboard

If you scale a disk-backed service, Render attaches a completely separate disk to each instance. This can result in data fragmentation for services that act as a centralized, non-distributed database.

Scaling is well suited for disk-backed services that use their disk as a standalone cache, where different instances can process independent jobs in parallel.

Learn more in the documentation.