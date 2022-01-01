|
MERN STACK
Deploy a full stack app | MERN
Tutorial
Dave Gray ⋅ Youtube
Consult this video
course
geared towards freelance devs, and learn
to quickly deploy a frontend React app and
backend Node.js REST API to Render (bonus:
avoid scope creep).
MERN STACK
Render deployment of MERN app
Greg Petropoulos ⋅ DEV.to
Use this post as a guide to creating a
basic CRUD app with the MERN stack and
deploying both web service and static site
to Render, .
RUBY ON RAILS
Replacing Heroku with Render to
deploy free apps (in less than 10
minutes)
Harry Chen ⋅ altacademy
Follow this guide to deploy a Ruby on
Rails app with Postgres on Render in <
10 minutes. Make a Blueprint, a build
script, and a couple of config changes to
get up and running.
JAVA
Heroku is not
free anymore. I'll teach you to
deploy Spring Boot services to
Render
Lucase León
⋅ DEV.to
Deploy your Spring Boot service with
Docker, and use Maven to build the project
and manage dependencies via the Maven
Docker image or wrapper.
NODE
How to deploy your Node.js app for
free with Render
Yogesh Chavan ⋅ freeCodeCamp
In light of the end of Heroku's generous
free tier, consult this step-by-step
article to quickly deploy a Node.js and
Express app to Render's free tier.
NODE
NodeJS deployment via Render
Virenda Oswal
Learn how to deploy an Express NodeJS
sample app. Understand why this dev has
switched to Render for proofs-of-concept,
and to convert hobby projects into side
projects.
JAMSTACK
Build my JAMstack
blog with NextJS + Ghost (On
Render)
Adela ⋅ DEV.to
Build a blog using new standard web
architecture. As a quick mini-project,
deploy an open-source, headless CMS to
Render, and pair it with a slick
Vercel-hosted frontend.
LOW-CODE
Install Node-RED on Render
ProtoOut Studio
日本語を読む？Render のローコード開発ツールである
Node-RED
をデプロイするための簡単なチュートリアルをお読みください。Deploy
Node-RED, a low-code dev tool, to
Render.
PYTHON
Django CRUD with
free auth and deployment
Fazt ⋅ YouTube
Leer español? Cree una aplicación Django
CRUD con una base de datos, autenticación
y un panel de administración, e
impleméntela en Render de forma gratuita.
Deploy a Django CRUD app to Render.
CURATED & CONCATENATED
(stuff from around the web we think
you'll like)
POSTGRES
PostgreSQL 14 Internals
Egor Rogov
Parts I and II of this ultimate guide to
PostgreSQL for the curious self-starter
are now available. Written for those with
experience with other DB systems, this
book provides a thorough dissection of
data consistency and isolation, with
implementation details of concurrency
control, snapshot isolation, and cleanup.
The latest part describes buffer cache and
WAL, used to restore data consistency in
the case of failure.
CODE
Programming breakthroughs we
need
Matyáš Racek ⋅ Yoyo Code
This problem statement makes some bold
observations in service of envisioning the
next great breakthrough to follow
structured programming. Racek proposes
that we meet the challenges posed by the
change frequency inherent in Agile
development with an model manipulation
approach unconcerned with syntax and
manual test composition. Great fodder for
debate!
COMPUTING HISTORY
What is an operating
system?
Ron Minsky
⋅ Signals & Threads
Listen to this fascinating conversation
with researcher and MirageOS co-founder
Anil Madhavapeddy to reflect on the
engineering stunts (read: may have
originated as a bar bet) that have become
the foundation of the modern internet.
Look at OS abstraction from a variety of
angles, including the evolution of
security online, and understand how
virtualization arose in the wane of the
multiuser computing use case.
OPEN SOURCE
Linux Foundation announces
open-source digital wallet
initiative
Andrew Asmakov
A new open source foundation was born
this week. The Open Wallet Foundation
(OFW) will develop a multipurpose software
engine that drives collaborative
advancement of digital wallet tech. The
group, which includes Okta among other
identity providers, will "push for a
plurality of wallets based on a common
core."
