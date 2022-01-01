POSTGRES

Egor Rogov

Parts I and II of this ultimate guide to PostgreSQL for the curious self-starter are now available. Written for those with experience with other DB systems, this book provides a thorough dissection of data consistency and isolation, with implementation details of concurrency control, snapshot isolation, and cleanup. The latest part describes buffer cache and WAL, used to restore data consistency in the case of failure.

Matyáš Racek ⋅ Yoyo Code