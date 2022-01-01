Welcome to the latest periodic information transfusion from Render: updates, posts from our community, and stuff on the web we think you'll like. We're here to give you just what you need to build great things. Prefer to listen? Hear the highlights on our podcast.

 RENDER, GETTING SHINIER 
(our latest product updates)

  • Our new Deploy a Commit feature allows you to deploy any commit in your GitHub or GitLab repository to Render, even if it's not the HEAD or has been previously deployed.
  • Our most upvoted request, Monorepo Support continues to evolve with your Early Access feedback. Updates:
 WRITE ON 
(posts, guides, and videos from our team)

...It Works Fine Locally
We hear "works on my machine" often in development, despite the non-trivial considerations required to deploy a project to the cloud. Render Support Engineer Alan Pennell-Smith shares his checklist for preventing common errors from derailing your project's journey from your machine into the cloud.
It's Never Been Easier to Move From Heroku to Render
In light of the end of Heroku's free tier, Developer Advocate Ed Ropple has updated our Heroku Importer to support custom buildpacks, and introduced handy Dockerfile automation. Read more about the new capabilities in Ed's post.
Deploy a SvelteKit App
Use UX Engineer Eric Liu's SvelteKit quickstart as a template for deploying a high-performance SvelteKit web app to Render. Enjoy routing, code-splitting, offline support, and server-rendered views with client-side hydration.


 RENDER IN THE WILD 

(Render content from you)

  MERN STACK 
Deploy a full stack app | MERN Tutorial
Dave Gray ⋅ Youtube
Consult this video course geared towards freelance devs, and learn to quickly deploy a frontend React app and backend Node.js REST API to Render (bonus: avoid scope creep).
  MERN STACK 
Render deployment of MERN app
Greg Petropoulos ⋅ DEV.to
Use this post as a guide to creating a basic CRUD app with the MERN stack and deploying both web service and static site to Render, .
  RUBY ON RAILS  
Replacing Heroku with Render to deploy free apps (in less than 10 minutes)
Harry Chen ⋅ altacademy
Follow this guide to deploy a Ruby on Rails app with Postgres on Render in < 10 minutes. Make a Blueprint, a build script, and a couple of config changes to get up and running.
  JAVA  
Heroku is not free anymore. I'll teach you to deploy Spring Boot services to Render
Lucase León ⋅ DEV.to
Deploy your Spring Boot service with Docker, and use Maven to build the project and manage dependencies via the Maven Docker image or wrapper.
  NODE  
How to deploy your Node.js app for free with Render
Yogesh Chavan ⋅ freeCodeCamp
In light of the end of Heroku's generous free tier, consult this step-by-step article to quickly deploy a Node.js and Express app to Render's free tier.
  NODE  
NodeJS deployment via Render
Virenda Oswal
Learn how to deploy an Express NodeJS sample app. Understand why this dev has switched to Render for proofs-of-concept, and to convert hobby projects into side projects.
  JAMSTACK 
Build my JAMstack blog with NextJS + Ghost (On Render)
Adela ⋅ DEV.to
Build a blog using new standard web architecture. As a quick mini-project, deploy an open-source, headless CMS to Render, and pair it with a slick Vercel-hosted frontend.
  LOW-CODE 
Install Node-RED on Render
ProtoOut Studio
日本語を読む？Render のローコード開発ツールである Node-RED をデプロイするための簡単なチュートリアルをお読みください。Deploy Node-RED, a low-code dev tool, to Render.
 PYTHON 
Django CRUD with free auth and deployment
Fazt ⋅ YouTube
Leer español? Cree una aplicación Django CRUD con una base de datos, autenticación y un panel de administración, e impleméntela en Render de forma gratuita. Deploy a Django CRUD app to Render.
 
 CURATED & CONCATENATED
(stuff from around the web we think you'll like)

  POSTGRES 
PostgreSQL 14 Internals
Egor Rogov
Parts I and II of this ultimate guide to PostgreSQL for the curious self-starter are now available. Written for those with experience with other DB systems, this book provides a thorough dissection of data consistency and isolation, with implementation details of concurrency control, snapshot isolation, and cleanup. The latest part describes buffer cache and WAL, used to restore data consistency in the case of failure.

  CODE 
Programming breakthroughs we need
Matyáš Racek ⋅ Yoyo Code
This problem statement makes some bold observations in service of envisioning the next great breakthrough to follow structured programming. Racek proposes that we meet the challenges posed by the change frequency inherent in Agile development with an model manipulation approach unconcerned with syntax and manual test composition. Great fodder for debate!
 COMPUTING HISTORY 
What is an operating system?
Ron Minsky ⋅ Signals & Threads
Listen to this fascinating conversation with researcher and MirageOS co-founder Anil Madhavapeddy to reflect on the engineering stunts (read: may have originated as a bar bet) that have become the foundation of the modern internet. Look at OS abstraction from a variety of angles, including the evolution of security online, and understand how virtualization arose in the wane of the multiuser computing use case.

  OPEN SOURCE 
Linux Foundation announces open-source digital wallet initiative
Andrew Asmakov
A new open source foundation was born this week. The Open Wallet Foundation (OFW) will develop a multipurpose software engine that drives collaborative advancement of digital wallet tech. The group, which includes Okta among other identity providers, will  "push for a plurality of wallets based on a common core."

