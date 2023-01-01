In their previous companies, Derek and Jeff had both experienced complex and slow workflows on AWS. For Zelos, their YC-backed gaming startup, they picked Render instead. Render's developer-focused workflow empowered them to launch and iterate quickly. As the company took off, features like Preview Environments and Teams helped Zelos developers refine and expand their product without needing to manage cloud infrastructure.

" As a small company, that time that we save [using Render] means that we can do more experiments. The more experiments that we do, the higher our chances are of finding the feature that is really going to bring us the 10x users. "