Security, Reliability and Scale for a Presidential Campaign

Pete for America

Shreyes Seshasai

Director of Engineering

As the Director of Engineering for Pete for America, Shreyes Seshasai needed a cloud hosting solution that could meet the security, reliability and scaling needs of Pete Buttigieg's 2020 US presidential campaign. By moving from Kubernetes to Render, the campaign's engineering team retained the power and flexibility they needed to reach millions of Americans while significantly reducing the time they were spending on infrastructure management.

"We moved to Render from a major cloud provider because it was the best solution that could help our small team of four software engineers meet the massive scaling and flexibility needs of the campaign."

