Indie Hackers creator Courtland Allen was dissatisfied with the complexity and management overhead involved in their AWS setup. By switching to Render, Courtland traded high-maintenance infrastructure for Render services that virtually run on autopilot. With automatic deploys from Git, zero downtime deploys, and increased automation, Courtland and the Indie Hackers team can deliver the features their community wants faster than ever before.

" We moved Indie Hackers from AWS to Render and eliminated a lot of infrastructure complexity as a result. The site is significantly faster, our operating costs are much lower, and indie hackers are much happier, all because of Render. "