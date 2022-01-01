RUBY

Pitchfork: A pre-forking web server for Ruby

Shopify ⋅ Github

Dig into the code of a newly-released project from Shopify, currently in testing for production. It's a web server based on Unicorn, with inspiration from Puma. To minimize memory usage and maximize copy-on-write performance, it periodically takes a warmed-up worker out of rotation and uses it to fork a new generation of workers. Genius! OPEN SOURCE

Most people don't think simple enough

Jim Keller ⋅ Lex Fridman

Ponder an interview snippet from an x86-84 spec coauthor, and consider rewriting more often (from scratch). To be precise, do it every 3-5 years "if you want to make a lot of progress on computer architecture." Keller explains this wisdom in terms of diminishing return curves, reminiscent of Moore's Law, and recommends dismissing short-term limitations for long-term success.

