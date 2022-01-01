|
RENDER IN THE WILD
(Render content from you)
RUBY ON RAILS
How to deploy Rails to Render
GoRails
Walk through a deployment of Ruby on
Rails to Render live in this video from an
awesome Rails learning community. Just a
few file modifications, and you're up and
running.
RUBY ON RAILS
Heroku Alternative: How to deploy
ReactJS Rails API app to
Render
Nicholas Mendez
⋅ DEV.to
Start from ground zero by creating a
React Rails API app from scratch using
this guide, or follow the instructions to
configure your Rails app for Render and
deploy it with a Blueprint.
NODE
How to deploy Node.js to Render
(Heroku Alternative)
CS Beam
Learn to deploy an Express, Node, or
Typescript app to Render with this
demo.
PYTHON
Deploy your Streamlit app
to Render
Streamlit
Follow this guide to deploy your Streamlit app
to Render and share your team's data science
and machine learning discoveries with the
world, scalably.
PYTHON
Deploy Wagtail to Render
Stacking Tabs
If your Django site needs a CMS, consult
this guide and its
accompanying video
to deploy a Wagtail web service on Render
using Visual Studio Code and Gitlab.
Django を Render
にデプロイしたいですか? ここをクリック。
PYTHON
Deploy Flask to Render
Appseed
Follow this visual guide to deploy your Flask
app to Render, or follow along with the Flask
Stripe sample code.
TAILWIND CSS
Tailwind CSS Config
and Deploy Tutorial
Dave Gray
Configure and extend the theme for a
static site built with Tailwind CSS, and
deploy it to Render once it's customized
to your needs.
MERN STACK
Deploy fullstack NodeJS app to
Render
ZinoTrust Academy
Contend with the end of Heroku's free
tier by deploying your NodeJS API to
Render as a Web Service and completing the
architecture with an Express Static Site.
MERN STACK
How to deploy MERN app on Render, a
Heroku Alternative
Jolene ⋅ DEV.to
Consult this guide to set up a Node
application that uses WebSockets on
Render, and connect it to a MongoDB Atlas
instance for maximum hosted
pleasure.
CURATED & CONCATENATED
(stuff from around the web we think
you'll like)
RUBY
Pitchfork: A pre-forking web server
for Ruby
Shopify
⋅ Github
Dig into the code of a newly-released project
from Shopify, currently in testing for
production. It's a web server based on
Unicorn, with inspiration from Puma. To
minimize memory usage and maximize
copy-on-write performance, it periodically
takes a warmed-up worker out of rotation and
uses it to fork a new generation of workers.
Genius!
OPEN SOURCE
Most people don't think simple
enough
Jim Keller
⋅ Lex Fridman
Ponder an interview snippet from an x86-84
spec coauthor, and consider rewriting more
often (from scratch). To be precise, do it
every 3-5 years "if you want to make a lot of
progress on computer architecture." Keller
explains this wisdom in terms of diminishing
return curves, reminiscent of Moore's Law, and
recommends dismissing short-term limitations
for long-term success.
