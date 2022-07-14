|
RENDER IN THE WILD
(Render content from you)
AUTH
Deploying Authorizer on
Render
Lakhan Samani ⋅ ArangoDB
Use Render to deploy Authorizer, an open
source auth provider with broad database
support and libraries for quick ReactJS
and JS integration.
HOME AUTOMATION
Building an IoT security camera
with Raspberry Pi and Render
Luca Cipriani ⋅ DZone
Follow this tutorial to create a smart
camera system that monitors your space
remotely via a password-protected Flask
dashboard. Physical security <3
RENDER INTRO
Host your web application for free with Render
Maximilian Kürschner
⋅ Programonaut
Read a simple reference guide to bringing
static and dynamic sites online on
Render.
SQLITE
Connect Google Sheets to
SQLite
Felix Zumstein ⋅ xlwings
Use Render to deploy a FastAPI app that
allows you to query a SQLite database
directly from Google Sheets to eliminate
data exports.
FOUNDERS
Launch
your startup idea in a day
John Vester ⋅ DZone
Consult this post to deploy a ReactJS
app, Go REST API, and JS plugin. Build a
proof-of-concept (nearly) as quickly as
your brain churns out those great
ideas.
FUN
AI-powered sommelier, on
Render
Olition Preka
Wine n8bs: use this Render-hosted app to
find new wines based on what you already
like.
CURATED
& CONCATENATED
(stuff from around the web we think
you'll like)
WEB DEV
I regret my $46k website
redesign
Michael Lynch
Yikes! Learn from Michael's experience
updating the TinyPilot website through his
candid, thoughtful, and surprisingly
empathetic takeaways on managing and selecting
a partner, and structuring and scoping a web
project.
LINUX
Fedora disallows Creative Commons
licenses for code
Richard Fontana ⋅ Fedora Project
A strong statement from Fedora reclassified
CC0 as not applicable to code within the
distro or the Fedora Registry. Why? A clause
in the full CC0 license gives patent-holders
the ability to claim patent infringement
regarding code already in use, and well,
that's not FOSS.
ENG HIRING
FizzBuzz is FizzBuzz years old (and
still a powerful tool)
Tom Wright
Celebrate the anniversary of classic
interview challenge FizzBuzz with a
post on its application, nuance, and
extensibility. Check out Tom's flavor and
his suggestions for adapting FizzBuzz to
cloud tech.
POSTGRES
Soft deletion probably isn't worth
it
Brandur Leach
Consider the pitfalls of the common soft
deletion strategy: loss of foreign key
constraints, forgotten deleted_at statements, and gnarly hard deletion
processes for compliance, all threats to
data integrity. Luckily, Brandur proposes a
deleted records table as a viable
alternative.
CHIRP
