ENG HIRING

Celebrate the anniversary of classic interview challenge FizzBuzz with a post on its application, nuance, and extensibility. Check out Tom's flavor and his suggestions for adapting FizzBuzz to cloud tech.

POSTGRES

Soft deletion probably isn't worth it

Brandur Leach

Consider the pitfalls of the common soft deletion strategy: loss of foreign key constraints, forgotten

deleted_at

statements, and gnarly hard deletion processes for compliance, all threats to data integrity. Luckily, Brandur proposes a deleted records table as a viable alternative.