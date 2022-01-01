Welcome to your periodic information transfusion from Render. We're here to give you just what you need to build great things. Jump to product news, or browse our newsletter content: We're basically obsessed with your feedback; click here to tell us what you think of this mailing.

Migrate a Rails app from Heroku to Render
Walk through migrating a non-trivial Ruby on Rails app to Render with Dev Advocate Chris Castle, using https://git-scm.org, an OSS production Rails application running on Heroku.
Migrate a Django app to Render (and get it ready for prod)
Join Rosalind Benoit to translate app.json and Docker Compose files into a Blueprint, move a Django app from Heroku, and deploy a prod-ready instance of the e-commerce app Saleor.
Borko vs. Bojan  |  Klustered
Watch Render engineer Borko battling his twin in a live Kubernetes debugging challenge (read: learning experience for participants AND viewers) hosted by Rawkode Academy.
Deploy Deno to Render
Chris Castle's example deployment of Deno joined render-examples a while back, and we're happy to congratulate Deno on its recent raise of a $21M Series A 🥂


Making a Static Site blog
DJ Hoffman
Follow this tutorial inspired by the Markdoc content authoring system to build a blog on Render using a React Static Site.
How to deploy a Docz site on Render
Ronnie Atuhaire ⋅ Aviyel
Use Render to deploy a Hello World site with Docz, a GatsbyJS generator for creating custom interactive documentation sites that use MDX.
Render, Remix, and Strapi: Let's build a productivity tips app
Chigozie Oduah ⋅ Strapi Blog
Learn how to build a productivity tips app using Render, Remix and Strapi in this tutorial based on a workshop from Dev Advocate Chris Castle.
How to create PR review apps with Render
Tyler Hawkins ⋅ Dev.to
Learn to to enable review of UI changes by configuring PR review apps that deploy changes in a preview environment identical to prod.
Migrating from Heroku to Render
Benjamin Patton ⋅ Hackernoon
Find out how quick it is to make the move from Heroku to Render with a simple Node.js app using Postgres and Redis add-ons.

Kelsey Hightower on how to become a better engineering team
Jennifer Riggins ⋅ The New Stack
Read KH's eminent wisdom on honing high-performing teams by fostering collab, clear ownership, and customer empathy. Borrow practical questions for your teams.

How we built Hydrogen: A React framework for building custom storefronts
Josh Larson⋅ Shopify Engineering
Get a look at the experimentation that went into Hydrogen, a dev-first React framework for building custom storefronts that deploys to any Node env. React Server Components, Vite, and Taliwind for the win.
How to build a Notion clone with Strapi v4 and Next.js
Hubert Nare ⋅ Strapi Blog
The first article in this series teaches you to set up a Strapi backend with a GraphQL, use the admin interface to configure collections you'll use in a Notion clone, and perform CRUD operations in the playground.

TZ: A time-zone helper
tz, an interactive TUI program written in Go, helps you schedule things across time zones by displaying time across the time zones of your choosing. Try it: brew install tz

