Making a Static Site blog
DJ Hoffman
Follow this tutorial inspired by the
Markdoc
content authoring system to build a blog on
Render using a React Static Site.
How to deploy a Docz site on
Render
Ronnie Atuhaire ⋅ Aviyel
Use Render to deploy a Hello World site with
Docz, a GatsbyJS generator for creating custom
interactive documentation sites that use MDX.
Render, Remix, and Strapi: Let's
build a productivity tips app
Chigozie Oduah
⋅ Strapi Blog
Learn how to build a productivity tips app
using Render, Remix and Strapi in this
tutorial based on a
workshop
from Dev Advocate Chris Castle.
How to create PR review apps with
Render
Tyler Hawkins ⋅ Dev.to
Learn to to enable review of UI changes by
configuring PR review apps that deploy changes
in a preview environment identical to prod.
Migrating from Heroku to
Render
Benjamin Patton ⋅ Hackernoon
Find out how quick it is to make the move from
Heroku to Render with a simple Node.js
app
using Postgres and Redis add-ons.
CURATED
& CONCATENATED
(stuff from around the web we think
you'll like)
Kelsey Hightower on how to become a
better engineering team
Jennifer Riggins ⋅ The New Stack
Read KH's eminent wisdom on honing
high-performing teams by fostering collab,
clear ownership, and customer empathy. Borrow
practical questions for your teams.
How we built Hydrogen: A React
framework for building custom
storefronts
Josh Larson⋅ Shopify Engineering
Get a look at the experimentation that went
into Hydrogen, a dev-first React framework for
building custom storefronts that deploys to
any Node env. React Server Components, Vite,
and Taliwind for the win.
How to build a Notion clone with
Strapi v4 and Next.js
Hubert Nare ⋅ Strapi Blog
The first article in this series teaches you
to set up a Strapi backend with a GraphQL, use
the admin interface to configure collections
you'll use in a Notion clone, and perform CRUD
operations in the playground.
TZ: A time-zone helper
tz, an interactive TUI program written in
Go, helps you schedule things across time
zones by displaying time across the time
zones of your choosing. Try it: brew install tz
RENDER, GETTING
SHINIER
(our latest product updates)
CHIRP
(noteworthy tweet of the month)