Kelsey Hightower on how to become a better engineering team

Jennifer Riggins ⋅ The New Stack

Read KH's eminent wisdom on honing high-performing teams by fostering collab, clear ownership, and customer empathy. Borrow practical questions for your teams.



How we built Hydrogen: A React framework for building custom storefronts

Josh Larson⋅ Shopify Engineering

Get a look at the experimentation that went into Hydrogen, a dev-first React framework for building custom storefronts that deploys to any Node env. React Server Components, Vite, and Taliwind for the win. How to build a Notion clone with Strapi v4 and Next.js

Hubert Nare ⋅ Strapi Blog

The first article in this series teaches you to set up a Strapi backend with a GraphQL, use the admin interface to configure collections you'll use in a Notion clone, and perform CRUD operations in the playground.



TZ: A time-zone helper

tz, an interactive TUI program written in Go, helps you schedule things across time zones by displaying time across the time zones of your choosing. Try it: brew install tz