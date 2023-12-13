Render joins AWS Marketplace

We are pleased to share that Render is now available in AWS Marketplace. If you're an AWS customer, it's easier than ever to start shipping fully managed apps and datastores with Render's best-in-class developer experience.

Render is the perfect companion platform to your existing AWS infrastructure, providing an effortless deployment flow that minimizes the time you spend on provisioning and configuration.

Let's look at a few of the ways that Render slots directly into an AWS-powered organization and provides immediate benefits.

Keep apps close and networking closer

Render runs in the very same data centers as your EC2 instances, Lambda invocations, and so on:

We operate in many of the most popular AWS regions, including US East (both Virginia and Ohio), US West (Oregon), Frankfurt, and Singapore. Just choose the same region as your existing infra to keep communication snappy.

Render Enterprise customers can configure even faster and more secure communication between their Render and non-Render resources through AWS PrivateLink. Talk to Sales

Unify your billing

By adding Render through AWS Marketplace, you can make life much simpler for your procurement team:

AWS remains the vendor of record for procurement purposes, so there's no need to approve Render as a separate entity.

You can track your Render billing alongside the other products in your AWS invoice, providing a consolidated view of your cloud spend.

If your AWS agreement includes eligible committed spend, you can apply it to your Render costs.

All in all, it's a faster, friendlier onboarding for everyone involved.

Solidify your security

As part of becoming an AWS Marketplace partner, Render has completed a Foundational Technical Review and demonstrated full compliance with the AWS Marketplace shared responsibility model. Separately, we've achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification and full GDPR compliance.

On top of platform-level guarantees, Render provides application-level protections out of the box:

Fully managed, automatically renewed TLS certificates (including for custom domains)

Automatic HTTP-to-HTTPS redirects

IP-based access controls for PostgreSQL and Redis datastores

Straightforward private networking for services in the same region

One-click network isolation for critical environments

DDoS protection for all internet-accessible services powered by Cloudflare

Member roles, audit logs, and protected environments for organizational governance

With the knowledge that these safeguards are in place, your organization can start shipping on Render from day one, without dedicating cycles to VPC routing or IAM permissions.

Gain K8s capabilities, without K8s complexity

If you're exploring creating your own Kubernetes cluster on EC2 or with EKS, wait! Render handles K8s so you don't have to, exposing its most powerful features in a much more developer-friendly way:

Automatic, load-balanced horizontal scaling for all services

Zero-downtime deploys with rollback support

Service discovery with stable hostnames, along with direct IP-based communication

Render maintains some of the largest Kubernetes clusters on the planet, in the same data centers where you might otherwise roll your own. We're equipped to take the very real maintenance burden of K8s off your plate.

Two great platforms that go great together

AWS serves as the rock-solid foundation for countless cloud services—including much of Render itself. Render abstracts that foundation into a rapid deployment platform that helps product teams ship and scale with confidence.