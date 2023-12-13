Render joins AWS Marketplace

We are pleased to share that Render is now available in AWS Marketplace. If you're an AWS customer, it's easier than ever to start shipping fully managed apps and datastores with Render's best-in-class developer experience. View Render in AWS Marketplace Render is the perfect companion platform to your existing AWS infrastructure, providing an effortless deployment flow that minimizes the time you spend on provisioning and configuration. Let's look at a few of the ways that Render slots directly into an AWS-powered organization and provides immediate benefits.We operate in many of the most popular AWS regions, including US East (both Virginia and Ohio), US West (Oregon), Frankfurt, and Singapore. Just choose the same region as your existing infra to keep communication snappy.
Keep apps close and networking closerRender runs in the very same data centers as your EC2 instances, Lambda invocations, and so on:
Render Enterprise customers can configure even faster and more secure communication between their Render and non-Render resources through AWS PrivateLink. Talk to Sales
Unify your billingBy adding Render through AWS Marketplace, you can make life much simpler for your procurement team:
- AWS remains the vendor of record for procurement purposes, so there's no need to approve Render as a separate entity.
- You can track your Render billing alongside the other products in your AWS invoice, providing a consolidated view of your cloud spend.
- If your AWS agreement includes eligible committed spend, you can apply it to your Render costs.
Solidify your securityAs part of becoming an AWS Marketplace partner, Render has completed a Foundational Technical Review and demonstrated full compliance with the AWS Marketplace shared responsibility model. Separately, we've achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification and full GDPR compliance. On top of platform-level guarantees, Render provides application-level protections out of the box:
- Fully managed, automatically renewed TLS certificates (including for custom domains)
- Automatic HTTP-to-HTTPS redirects
- IP-based access controls for PostgreSQL and Redis datastores
- Straightforward private networking for services in the same region
- One-click network isolation for critical environments
- DDoS protection for all internet-accessible services powered by Cloudflare
- Member roles, audit logs, and protected environments for organizational governance
Gain K8s capabilities, without K8s complexityIf you're exploring creating your own Kubernetes cluster on EC2 or with EKS, wait! Render handles K8s so you don't have to, exposing its most powerful features in a much more developer-friendly way:
- Automatic, load-balanced horizontal scaling for all services
- Zero-downtime deploys with rollback support
- Service discovery with stable hostnames, along with direct IP-based communication